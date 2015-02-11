WASHINGTON Feb 11 A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northeastern Chile on Wednesday, very close to the border with Argentina, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a major 7.0, was fairly deep at 157 miles (252 km) below the earth, which should lessen its impact.

Its epicenter was located 111 miles (178 km) northwest of the Argentine town of Jujuy. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Bill Trott)