SANTIAGO Aug 23 A magnitude 6.6 quake hit central Chile on Saturday afternoon, shaking buildings in the capital, Santiago, but with no immediate reports of damage.

The epicenter was 31 miles (50 km) north-northeast of the port city of Valparaiso, the U.S. Geological Service said. The quake, which the USGS originally reported at magnitude 6.3, hit at a depth of 20 miles (32 km). (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien, Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Peter Cooney)