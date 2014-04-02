UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LIMA, April 1 Authorities in Peru started evacuating communities in the southern coastal region of Ica on Tuesday after an 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck off neighboring northern Chile, RPP radio reported. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Eric Walsh)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts