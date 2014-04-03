Saudi king's Asia tour trumpets Aramco's moves downstream
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices
April 3 A strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off northern Chile late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake, the largest of a series of aftershocks following a powerful and deadly 8.2 magnitude quake that hit a day earlier, was located 12 miles (19 km) south of the port of Iquique at a relatively shallow depth of 12.4 miles (20 km), the USGS said. It was earlier reported as a 7.4 magnitude quake.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no widespread tsunami threat, but that the latest tremor could generate a local tsunami.
Chile's emergency office said it ordered a preventative evacuation of the coastal area.
There were no immediate reports of injury or damage. (Reporting by Eric Walsh in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices
LONDON, March 20 Global energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions could be reduced by 70 percent by 2050 and completely phased out by 2060, research by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) showed on Monday.
SINGAPORE, March 20 Asian stocks were mixed on Monday in thin trade, following Wall Street's declines and the G20's decision to drop a pledge to avoid trade protectionism, while the Federal Reserve's less hawkish-than-expected comments continued to weigh on the dollar.