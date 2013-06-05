SANTIAGO, June 5 Chile's economic activity
expanded 4.4 percent in April from the same month a
year ago, supported by growth in the key retail sector, the
central bank said on Wednesday.
The figure came in below forecasts for a 4.9 percent
expansion, but above the lackluster 3.0 percent growth clocked
in March, according to the central bank's economic activity
index IMACEC.
Chile's robust economic growth has slowed more than expected
this year, triggering bets of an interest rate cut to stimulate
the small, export-dependent country.
April's weaker-than-expected growth data is "further
evidence that the economy has started to come off the boil,"
Capital Economics said in a note to clients. "We continue to
expect the (central bank) to trim interest rates by at least 50
(basis points) this year."
Chilean traders see the bank cutting its benchmark interest
rate by a quarter-percentage point to 4.75 percent in 12 months'
time, a central bank poll released last month showed, on the
back of softer-than-expected growth.
The Andean country's economic growth eased in the first
quarter to 4.1 percent compared with a year earlier, its slowest
pace of expansion since late 2011.
The bank forecasts 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent economic
growth for world No.1 copper producer Chile this year, a
slowdown from last year's 5.6 percent expansion.
Economic activity rose 0.2 percent in April compared with
March 2013 in seasonally adjusted terms. It had also grown 0.2
percent in March compared with February, after slipping 1.1
percent in February from January.
Ebullient domestic demand has greatly boosted growth in
Chile, but consumer spending has recently showed signs of
easing.