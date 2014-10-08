SANTIAGO Oct 8 Chile's government said on
Wednesday it expects domestic demand, one of the economy's key
drivers, to rebound next year and inflation to return to the
central bank's target after remaining above its tolerance range
for most of 2014.
The economy of the top copper exporter has slowed to
four-year lows on the back of dwindling investment, especially
in mining, and cooling consumption.
But the government and central bank has forecast a gradual
recovery, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2014.
Domestic demand is seen growing 3.9 percent in 2015, well
above the projected 0.1 percent expansion for this year, the
government's budget office said on Wednesday.
The budget office also predicted that inflation
will cool, returning to the central bank's target of 3 percent
next year. Data earlier on Wednesday showed that Chile's annual
inflation rate had risen to 4.9 percent.
A sharp depreciation of the peso, which has
weakened over 20 percent versus the dollar since early 2013, has
fueled inflation by making imports more expensive.
The currency, which been testing the 600 pesos to the dollar
mark in recent days, will likely average 585 per dollar in 2015,
the budget office said.
Partly due to plans to boost public spending next year, the
overall economy is expected to grow 3.6 percent in 2015, the
budget office said. It is seen growing around 2 percent this
year.
