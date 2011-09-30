SANTIAGO, Sept 29 Chile's 2012 budget bill proposes increasing public spending by 5.0 percent next year to more than $60 billion, a record high, President Sebastian Pinera said on Thursday as he grapples with deep social unrest over his policies.

Pinera is under pressure to boost spending as he grapples with mounting unrest against his conservative policies and Chileans demand more benefits and a bigger share of a copper boom windfall in the world's top producer.

Pinera said the budget bill, which will be sent to Congress on Friday, earmarks $11.65 billion for education spending -- up 7.2 percent from 2011 levels -- and includes the creation of a previously announced $4 billion education fund. He said it was the biggest annual education budget in Chile's history.

Total spending in 2012 will grow in line with estimated gross domestic product growth, Pinera said. Spending this year is set to grow 4.6 percent from 2010 levels after the government trimmed its spending plans earlier this year to fight inflation pressures. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Simon Gardner; Editing by Gary Hill)