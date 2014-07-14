(Adds detail on fiscal deficit, comment)
SANTIAGO, July 14 Chile's economy will likely
grow 3.2 percent in 2014, the country's budget office said on
Monday, reducing its previous forecast of 3.4 percent due to
cooling domestic demand and an earthquake and fire in April.
Domestic demand, a key driver of the economy, is seen
growing at a relatively tepid rate of 1.8 percent this year, the
government said, as investment and consumption wane in the
world's top copper exporter.
The government's estimate of Chile's effective fiscal
deficit for 2014 rose to 2.0 percent of gross domestic product,
from 0.9 percent previously, budget chief Sergio Granados told a
Congressional committee.
"There are additional pressures on public spending, as a
consequence of under-usage during the previous administration,
commitments on back-payments that were not budgeted, projected
deficits in some ministries and the financing of reconstruction
in the north and Valparaiso," said Granados.
Just weeks after new center-left president Michelle Bachelet
began her term in March, a powerful quake and small tsunami hit
northern Chile, followed by a blaze that wiped out hundreds of
homes in the central port city of Valparaiso.
Granados added that annual inflation was likely to end the
year at 3.9 percent, just inside the central bank's target 2 to
4 percent range.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by James Dalgleish
and Chizu Nomiyama)