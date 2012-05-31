BRIEF-CSG says consideration for Stallion Reaction deal amended to 50 mln rand
* CSG holdings - Invictus Risk Proprietary, a subsidiary, has entered into an addendum to initial agreement concluded with Stallion Reaction Proprietary
SANTIAGO May 31 Chile's government is not planning to implement an economic contingency plan yet, but is ready to act if Europe's financial crisis deteriorates, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday.
Larrain said the economy was healthy, and that a gradual slowdown was in line with expectations. Chile drew up the contingency plan last year to safeguard liquidity and jobs in the case of fresh global financial crisis. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has revised the Outlook on TICON Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust's (TREIT) National Long-Term Rating to Negative from Stable and has affirmed the rating at 'A-(tha)'. Simultaneously, the agency assigned the national senior unsecured rating at 'A-(tha)'. The Outlook revision reflects TREIT's weakening occupancy rate and delays in its expanding its por
* Closing date of acquisition of 29.9 pct of capital of Hastings will be March 1; cash consideration paid of 487.3 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)