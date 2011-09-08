* August inflation 0.2 pct, above market view of 0.1 pct
* CPI data not seen altering bets of rate pause next week
* Cbank said on Wednesday it would hold rates in near term
SANTIAGO, Sept 8 Chile's consumer inflation
picked up its pace in August CLCPI=ECI but market bets that
the central bank will hold interest rates steady at 5.25
percent in September remained unshaken.
The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent in August, above
a 0.1 percent rate forecast by the market and reported for
July, government data showed on Thursday.
A majority of analysts expect the Chilean central bank to
hold its benchmark interest rate at 5.25 percent for a third
month running next week as inflation pressures ease and
economic growth moderates, a Reuters poll showed last week. For
more see [ID:nSAG003013].
"The scenario isn't radically changed because inflation
came out at 0.2 percent," said Matias Madrid, chief economist
at Banco Penta in Santiago. "I think it's quite unlikely that
they lower rates" at the bank's Sept. 15 rate-setting meeting,
he said, though a worsening global economic outlook could
prompt a cut as soon as October.
Chile's central bank on Wednesday signaled it would hold
interest rates steady in the near term, narrowed its economic
growth range and chopped its 2011 inflation outlook.
"A few months ago we thought the most likely is that we'd
keep up the rate hikes," said central bank president Jose De
Gregorio at a business forum on Thursday morning. "Today ... a
hold is the most probable (scenario) in the coming months."
The bank sees 2011 inflation at 3.3 percent, down from a
previous view of 4.0 percent forecast in June, within the
bank's 2.0 to 4.0 percent annual tolerance range, and sees
inflation holding around its 3 percent target.
Government statistics department INE on Thursday showed
inflation in the 12 months to August was 3.2 percent, close to
the central bank's annual inflation target. That compares to
The Chilean peso CLP=CL was trading slightly stronger on
Thursday morning, tracking gains in global stocks despite
weaker prices for top export copper CMCU3 and light dollar
Core CPI CLCPIX=ECI, which strips out prices for fuel,
fresh fruit and vegetables, also rose 0.2 percent in August
after rising 0.2 percent in July, government data showed.
Food and nonalcoholic drinks, clothing, footwear and health
costs drove the month's price increases, the government said.
Chile's central bank held its benchmark interest rate
steady in August for a second straight month as inflation
expectations ease and on concerns about global economic growth,
boosting bets it has ended its rate hike cycle early.
Traders polled by Chile's central bank expect it to hold
its key rate steady in the near term and to cut it to 5 percent
by March.
Latin America's central banks are seen having ended steep
rises in borrowing costs as the global economic outlook darkens
and some are starting to mull interest rate cuts instead.
Brazil's central bank surprised markets by slashing its key
interest rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent last month, and
outlined in its statement the risks of a gloomier global
outlook worsening a slowdown in Brazil's economy.
