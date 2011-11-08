* CPI rise strengthens rate-hold views
* Food, transport costs drive consumer price increase
* Inflation in 12 months to October nears tolerance limit
(Updates with Reuters poll, updates peso)
By Antonio de la Jara and Moises Avila
SANTIAGO, Nov 8 Chilean consumer prices rose
more than expected in October, driven by transport and food
costs, government data showed on Tuesday, reinforcing views
the central bank will hold rates again this month and next.
Chile's consumer price index CLCPI=ECI rose 0.5 percent
in October, following a 0.5 percent increase in September and
outpacing median forecasts for a 0.2 percent rise in a Reuters
poll. For details, see [ID:nN1E7A21P9]
Inflation in the 12 months to October was 3.7 percent,
compared with September's 3.3 percent, inching toward the 4.0
percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range.
"Higher-than-expected inflation data could put upward
pressure on the peso, given it prevents possible cuts in the
key interest rate in the short term, and ratifies the hold
scenario," said Samuel Levy, an analyst with brokerage XTB
Chile.
All 15 analysts polled by Reuters after the CPI data
forecast the bank would hold its benchmark rate at 5.25
percent for a fifth month running when it meets on Nov. 15,
and 13 of them expect it to hold again in December.
[ID:nSAG003134].
The peso CLP=CL was trading 0.5 percent firmer to bid
497.40 per U.S. dollar, on stronger prices for main export
copper CMCU3, gains in global stock markets and the local
inflation spike.
State statistics department INE said fuel prices had
boosted transport costs, while prices of meat and fruit rose
sharply.
Core CPI CLCPIX=ECI, which strips out prices for fuel,
fresh fruit and vegetables, rose 0.3 percent in October after
rising 0.3 percent in September.
The inflation reading came after economic activity data
published on Monday showed Chile's economy grew in September
from August, boosted by wholesale and retail trade, despite
the drag of European debt woes. That reinforced bets the
central bank will hold rates again. [ID:nN1E7A608F]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For TAKE A LOOK on Chile economy, see:
[ID:nN26HILEFI]
Latin America rates, CPI:
r.reuters.com/nem92s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world's
top copper producer rose 0.9 percent in September in
seasonally adjusted terms, central bank data showed on Monday,
expanding after previous data showed the economy posted zero
growth in August from July. [ID:nN1E7940LD]
The bank's latest fortnightly poll of traders published
last month also showed the bank is widely expected to hold its
key rate, but it weighed cutting it in October, according to
bank minutes. [ID:nSAG003123]
The rate is seen cut to 5 percent within three months and
at 4.5 percent in six months, according to the median of
forecasts of the Oct. 28 central bank poll.
For a PDF of INE's CPI report in Spanish, please see:
here
(With additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Fabian Cambero
and Simon Gardner; Editing by Jan Paschal)