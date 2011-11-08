* CPI rise strengthens rate-hold views

By Antonio de la Jara and Moises Avila

SANTIAGO, Nov 8 Chilean consumer prices rose more than expected in October, driven by transport and food costs, government data showed on Tuesday, reinforcing views the central bank will hold rates again this month and next.

Chile's consumer price index CLCPI=ECI rose 0.5 percent in October, following a 0.5 percent increase in September and outpacing median forecasts for a 0.2 percent rise in a Reuters poll. For details, see [ID:nN1E7A21P9]

Inflation in the 12 months to October was 3.7 percent, compared with September's 3.3 percent, inching toward the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range.

"Higher-than-expected inflation data could put upward pressure on the peso, given it prevents possible cuts in the key interest rate in the short term, and ratifies the hold scenario," said Samuel Levy, an analyst with brokerage XTB Chile.

All 15 analysts polled by Reuters after the CPI data forecast the bank would hold its benchmark rate at 5.25 percent for a fifth month running when it meets on Nov. 15, and 13 of them expect it to hold again in December. [ID:nSAG003134].

The peso CLP=CL was trading 0.5 percent firmer to bid 497.40 per U.S. dollar, on stronger prices for main export copper CMCU3, gains in global stock markets and the local inflation spike.

State statistics department INE said fuel prices had boosted transport costs, while prices of meat and fruit rose sharply.

Core CPI CLCPIX=ECI, which strips out prices for fuel, fresh fruit and vegetables, rose 0.3 percent in October after rising 0.3 percent in September.

The inflation reading came after economic activity data published on Monday showed Chile's economy grew in September from August, boosted by wholesale and retail trade, despite the drag of European debt woes. That reinforced bets the central bank will hold rates again. [ID:nN1E7A608F] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world's top copper producer rose 0.9 percent in September in seasonally adjusted terms, central bank data showed on Monday, expanding after previous data showed the economy posted zero growth in August from July. [ID:nN1E7940LD]

The bank's latest fortnightly poll of traders published last month also showed the bank is widely expected to hold its key rate, but it weighed cutting it in October, according to bank minutes. [ID:nSAG003123]

The rate is seen cut to 5 percent within three months and at 4.5 percent in six months, according to the median of forecasts of the Oct. 28 central bank poll.

(With additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Fabian Cambero and Simon Gardner; Editing by Jan Paschal)