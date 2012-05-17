SANTIAGO May 17 Chile is closing monitoring the
ongoing financial turmoil in Europe and can always resort to a
previously prepared economic contingency plan if need be,
Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday.
Chilean shares and the local currency have been buffeted in
recent sessions as fears Greece could exit the euro zone have
fanned fears of contagion in Europe, particularly in Spain,
whose banks have a strong presence in the world's top copper
producer.
As investors seek refuge from Greece's turmoil, yields on
local bonds issued by the Chilean central bank have also fallen
in recent days, and as the central bank is seen holding its key
interest rate steady in coming months, only possibly raising it
toward year-end.
"The problem in Europe is serious. There are expectations
Greece could leave the euro zone and I think that is something
markets are internalizing," Larrain told reporters.
"We have faced complex moments recently. Obviously it
worries us - we are not immune, we are not bullet-proof," he
added.
The government drew up an emergency plan last year to
mitigate the impact of Europe's building crisis, which included
plans to issue $6 billion in debt locally. Officials said
earlier this year the government could tap sovereign wealth fund
savings if necessary.
"The contingency plan was prepared to face such a situation.
It's on a shelf in the ministry and we'll take it out and
activate it if necessary," Larrain said.
The plan, details of which are scant, is aimed at protecting
jobs, investment and liquidity, he added.
Exports to Europe reached 38.2 percent of total Chilean
exports in 1990, but declined to 16.6 percent by 2010, central
bank data shows. That is well below the 24 percent of Chilean
exports bought by major copper consumer, China.
Chile's economy grew by 0.9 percent in March from February
and expanded by 5.2 percent from the same month a year ago,
according to the country's IMACEC indicator of economic activity
published earlier this month. That reading topped
market expectations for growth of 4.0 percent.
In February, Chile's economy expanded 6.1 percent from a
year earlier, though the economy is seen slowing gradually as
Europe's woes weigh on global market sentiment.
(Writing by Simon Gardner, Editing by Gary Crosse)