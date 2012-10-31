* Firm domestic demand has boosted growth
* Chile's economic slowdown milder than feared
* Economy expanded 5.5 percent in second quarter
By Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, Oct 31 Chile's economy could grow more
than the government's estimated 5 percent this year, Finance
Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday, as buoyant domestic
demand offsets a mild slowdown on the back of ebbing global
demand.
The economy of the world's No.1 copper producer expanded 5.5
percent in the second quarter.
"We've projected growth of 5 percent for 2012, that's the
government's last official projection, but I want to say that
perhaps (our projection) will fall short. It'd be good if it
fell short because that means that the Chilean economy's
strength is going to continue despite the external situation,"
Larrain told reporters.
Small, export-dependent Chile has been bracing for fallout
from the euro zone's ongoing debt crisis and slumping demand
from top trade partner China, but has fared better than
anticipated on firm domestic demand, a tight labor market and
relatively healthy prices for main export copper.
Economic growth in Chile is seen slowing to 4.8 percent next
year, held back by global turbulence, according to a recent
Finance Ministry report.