SANTIAGO, July 9 Chile revised down its forecast for economic growth this year to 4.7 percent from 5 percent, its budget director said on Monday, as softening global demand hits the export-dependent country.

Budget Director Rosanna Costa said public spending is seen rising by 6.4 percent in real terms compared with last year. (Reporting by Moises Avila and Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)