SANTIAGO Feb 28 Some investors are fretting over fragility in Chile's economy, dragging its currency to a multiyear low in recent weeks, but the world's top copper exporter has underlying strengths that should support it even if emerging markets face more volatility ahead.

Economists say Chile shares some of the characteristics of the so-called Fragile Five emerging market economies - Brazil, India, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey.

They include a large current account deficit that makes it vulnerable to reduced bond buying by the U.S. Federal Reserve, exposure to declining commodities prices and slowing economic growth.

Those factors have helped curtail capital inflows and weighed heavily on the peso currency.

It has dropped over 6 percent so far this year, the third worst performer in a basket of the world's 36 most-traded currencies, while the Chilean stock market's IPSA blue-chip index tumbled 14 percent in 2013.

But just as the skyscrapers in seismic-prone Santiago are built to withstand powerful earthquakes, so the economy has buffers to protect it from market tremors.

Supports for Chile's economy include tens of billions of dollars stashed away in two sovereign wealth funds and a public sector that is a net creditor, which puts it in a league of its own among emerging markets.

"People who have been saying that (Chile is fragile) don't understand our economy," Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told Reuters in an interview last week.

FRAGILITY FEARS

Emerging markets jitters in recent weeks have led wary investors to look for potentially vulnerable economies beyond the "fragile five" and their gaze has turned to Chile's open, export-dependent economy.

Comparing Chile's international reserves and gross domestic product with its external financing requirements and the current account deficit raises a red flag, said Craig Botham, emerging markets economist at Schroders in London.

The Andean nation's current account deficit is projected to be 3.7 percent of GDP in 2014, similar to that of Brazil's in 2013, though many say that figure will be downwardly revised.

The balance of payments' current account is a broad measure of a country's international transactions, encompassing trade, interest payments, flows to stocks and bonds and services like tourism. It is a gauge of a nation's reliance on foreign capital.

In the event of tighter global liquidity conditions, Chile could struggle to meet its short-term debt obligations and its sovereign wealth funds might not be liquid enough, said Botham.

At the same time, its economy is cooling. Economic activity slowed to 2.7 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2013, below the 4.5 percent average of the preceding three quarters and lower still than the 5.7 percent expansion in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Economic data on Friday for January surprised the market by being weaker than expected, signal ling the economy could be entering a more debilitated phase early in 2014. .

In a bid to stimulate growth, the central bank has responded with 75 basis points in cuts to the benchmark interest rate since October.

One major structural weakness that analysts often point to is the economy's reliance on copper. Although Chile has diversified into other industries such as fruit, paper and salmon, copper still accounted for over half of total exports over the last decade.

"I think it's fair to say that Chile has a lot of the traits that you'd associate with the fragile five ... and an extra layer of fragility if you like is Chile is extremely reliant on copper exports," said David Rees, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

If top copper buyer China shifts its growth model, demand could weaken and that could lead to further negative pressure on the trade balance and current account, he added.

RAINY DAY FUNDS

But many economists and policymakers say worries over Chile's vulnerability are overstated.

"Compared to the movement in other emerging market currencies that really have worse fundamentals than Chile's, there seems to be a overreaction in the peso," said Matias Madrid, chief economist at Banco Penta. "I think it isn't justified."

Chile's supporters point to the more than $70 billion - equal to a quarter of GDP - it can tap into if the sovereign funds, other liquid public assets of the public sector and the central bank foreign exchange reserves are added up.

The country's two rainy day piggy banks, the Reserve Pension Fund and Social and Economic Stabilization Fund, held nearly $23 billion at the end of January, while the central bank's foreign exchange reserves amounted to over $40 billion.

The Economic and Stabilization Fund came into its own in 2009, when Chile used resources equal to 2.8 percent of GDP to help the country overcome the effects of the global credit crunch without recourse to borrowing, the Economy Ministry says.

Economists say that stimulus helped Chile dodge a severe recession that year.

In 2009, Chilean GDP fell only 1 percent, a shallower drop than the over 2 percent economic contraction in the United States and far less severe than the more than 6 percent GDP fall in regional peer Mexico.

CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT

Meanwhile, Chile's current account deficit - estimated at 3.2 percent in 2013 - was largely driven by an acceleration in investment, particularly in the mining and construction industries, and not by short-term investment flows.

The latter could leave an economy more susceptible to a sudden dearth of liquidity, something which the Fed tapering has fueled fears of.

"Why is it that you have a current account deficit? Is this because you're having a party? We have solid consumption but the reason is not a reduction in saving, mainly the effect is an increase in investment," Finance Minister Larrain said.

Reinvested profits from foreign companies operating in Chile, which are counted as capital inflows, also help finance the current account deficit, Larrain explained.

By comparison, Brazil's current account deficit is blamed on Brazilians spending heavily on imports and trips abroad.

"In other emerging markets the widening current account deficits were basically the materialization of consumption booms," said Tiago Severo, an economist at Goldman Sachs.

And, as one of only two Latin American countries with a coveted A classification from Wall Street credit rating agencies, Chile also has easy access to international debt markets.

"It's no coincidence we were able to place sovereign debt in the best conditions of any emerging market in history in October 2012," said Larrain.

Chile has often stood out as an island of stability in Latin America and political risk has remained low since it returned to democracy over two decades ago.

While other "fragile" countries face the uncertainty of elections in 2014, Chile's popular former leader Michelle Bachelet returns to power for a new four-year term in March.

Although her planned shift towards mild tax-and-spend policies has some commentators concerned, radical moves are not expected.

"There is considerably more political stability here than in some of the countries we're being compared to," said Hermann Gonzalez, principal economist at BBVA Research Chile.

"That helps create the consensus needed to act when faced with increased financial instability." (Editing by Rosalba O'Brien, Kieran Murray and W Simon)