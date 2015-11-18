(Recasts, adds details from bank statement)
SANTIAGO Nov 18 Chile's third-quarter gross
domestic product growth beat forecasts as increased government
and household spending boosted demand in the top copper
exporter.
GDP grew 0.4 percent from the second in
seasonally adjusted terms, the central bank said on Wednesday.
That compared with a forecast of 0.3 percent from economists in
a Reuters poll.
On an annual basis, third-quarter growth was
2.2 percent, versus forecasts of 2.1 percent.
Economic growth slowed to a five-year annual low of 1.9
percent in Chile in 2014, curbed by a slowdown in mining
investment. The bank has said the economy should gradually
rebound but has warned that depends largely on sustained demand
from top trade partner China.
With copper prices sliding to multiyear lows and strikes
affecting production, mining activity declined in the quarter,
but the bank said this had been outweighed by growth in the
services, communications and wine sectors.
Domestic demand grew 3.6 percent in the quarter from a year
ago, boosted by household and government spending as well as an
uptick in investment, the bank said.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by John Stonestreet and
Lisa Von Ahn)