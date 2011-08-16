WHAT: Chile GDP CLGDPQ=ECI for the second quarter

WHEN: Thursday, August 18 at 8:30 a.m. local time (1230 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST: Chile's economy is seen growing 6.5 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to the median forecasts of 15 analysts and economists surveyed by Reuters. Their estimates ranged from 6.0 percent to 6.7 percent growth. Should the forecasts prove correct, Chile's year-on-year economic growth would have slowed from 9.8 percent in the first quarter and slightly expanded from 6.4 percent in the second quarter of last year.

FACTORS TO WATCH: The anticipated slowdown in the second quarter is seen mainly due to a moderation in domestic demand, an export sector hit by the peso's CLP=CL appreciation and slowing investment due to a deteriorating global economic outlook. The central bank's interest rate hike cycle has contributed to easing growth, according to Kathryn Rooney Vera, senior emerging markets strategist at Bulltick Capital Markets, who expects the economy to have slowed to 6.4 percent growth between April and June. "Fiscal and monetary policy are taking effect," Rooney Vera said. "But 6.4 percent is spectacular. This is going to be a spectacular year for Chile."

MARKET IMPACT: The GDP data is not seen having much effect as the market already expects economic growth to have slowed in the second quarter. Finance minister Felipe Larrain sees Chile's economy growing around 6.5 percent this year, but has warned that future growth is not guaranteed due to foreign turbulence. [ID:nSAG002964] Analysts see growth moderating in the second half of the year, as interest rate hikes and a worsening global economic outlook take effect. After hiking the rate by 475 basis points since June 2010, the central bank is seen holding the rate at 5.25 percent at Thursday's meeting after inflation moderated in July and fears of a world economic slowdown increased, and traders polled by the central bank see it holding the rate through next year.

For all Chile economic data, see: ECONALLCL. (Reporting by Maria Jose Latorre and Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Simon Gardner and Diane Craft)