* Chile Q3 GDP up 0.6 pct vs Q2 -central bank
* Brisk domestic demand counters mining-sector contraction
* Labor woes, declining ore grades hit copper output in Q3
(Adds details and background, economist's comment)
SANTIAGO, Nov 18 Chile's economy moderated
slightly in the third quarter, in line with expectations, as
brisk domestic demand offset the effects of labor unrest and
declining ore grades in Chile's key mining sector, central
bank data showed on Friday.
Chile's economy grew 0.6 percent in the third quarter from
the second quarter of 2011, slowing from a downwardly revised
1.3 percent rate in the previous quarter, mostly due to a
contraction in Chile's mining sector.
The country's gross domestic product CLGDPQ=ECI expanded
4.8 percent in the third quarter from the same period a year
ago, on par with the 4.8 percent median forecast of a Reuters
poll released on Thursday. [ID:nN1E7AF19Y]
"GDP (this quarter) was boosted by all economic sectors,
save mining, which showed a contraction," the central bank
said in a statement.
Commerce and fishing showed the most dynamic performance,
the country's central bank said.
Chile's mining sector has been plagued by disruptions in
recent months due to harsh weather, equipment failure and
strikes as workers tap into a wider vein of growing discontent
among Chileans demanding a bigger share of an economic boom.
For more, see [ID:nN1E79R1JH]
Domestic demand was firm in the third quarter, jumping 9.4
percent from a year ago, bank data showed, buoyed by
investment in machinery and equipment as well as domestic
consumption.
"The (GDP growth) figures show a lot of momentary effects
from the mining sector" and indicate some cooling in the
export sector due to global financial woes, said Juan Pablo
Castro, an economist with Santander GBM in Santiago.
"There's no surprise in the GDP data. ... The figures show
some moderation, but it's still very controlled."
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For TAKE A LOOK on Chile economy, see: [ID:nN26HILEFI]
Latin America rates, CPI: r.reuters.com/nem92s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The central bank put 9-month accumulated GDP growth at 7.0
percent, slightly above the government's forecast for 6.5
percent expansion this year.
The country's economic growth is seen easing on the back
of world financial instability, softer domestic demand and the
effects of an aggressive cycle of rate hikes in the second
half of last year and the first half of this year.
However, the bank on Tuesday held its key interest rate
CLINTR=ECI steady for a fifth consecutive month, and markets
are betting it will delay an eventual cut after inflation
spiked and economic growth picked up in September.
The bank downwardly revised its reading for the second
quarter year-on-year growth to 6.6 percent from a previous
figure of 6.8 percent. It also downwardly revised first
quarter year-on-year growth to 9.9 percent from an earlier
calculation of 10 percent.
Chile's current account registered a $2.895 billion
deficit in the third quarter, a sharp retreat from the
upwardly revised $256 million surplus posted in the second
quarter of the year, data showed on Friday.
For the central bank's release of quarterly indicators,
please see:
here
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Fabian Cambero, Felipe
Iturrieta and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Jan Paschal)