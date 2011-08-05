SANTIAGO Aug 5 Chile's economy is expected to grow around 6.5 percent in 2011, but it faces challenges from turbulence in the international economy and future growth is not guaranteed, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Friday.

The South American country's economic foundations are very solid, Larrain added, saying an increase in June economic activity data compared to May was "good news". [ID:nN1E7740O3]