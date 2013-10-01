VALPARAISO Oct 1 Chile's finance minister Felipe Larrain forecast on Tuesday that the economy of the top copper exporter would grow 4.5 percent in 2013, lower than the government's previous estimate of 4.8 percent growth.

The estimate brings it in line with the central bank's most recent forecast of between 4 and 4.5 percent growth.

Presenting the 2014 budget to Congress, Larrain said that domestic demand would grow 5.5 percent in 2013.