UPDATE 2-German billionaire readies sale of skin patch maker LTS - sources
* Dievini says there is no sales process (Adds Dievini board member saying no sale process)
SANTIAGO Aug 18 External risks from the Chinese economy and U.S. monetary policy could increase volatility for the Chilean peso, Chile's central bank governor said on Tuesday.
The Chilean peso has weakened sharply in recent days to a 12-year low against the U.S. dollar, as fears over the Chinese economy led the price of copper, Chile's key export, down.
Increased volatility for the peso could have a knock-on effect on inflation, said Rodrigo Vergara, central bank governor, at a business forum, acknowledging that prolonged above-target inflation in Chile "worries us as it represents a risk." (Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien)
WASHINGTON, April 6 One of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers has expressed support for a new version of the Glass-Steagall banking law, which would separate commercial and investment banking activities, a White House spokesperson said Thursday.
NEW YORK, April 6 Mixed martial arts franchise Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is returning to the loan market to raise US$100m of incremental debt to back a potential earnings-based payout tied to its 2016 buyout, sources said.