* Central bank expected to hold rate in coming months
* Finance minister says economy not overheating
(Recasts, adds finance minister comments)
SANTIAGO, May 7 Chile's economy grew more than
expected in March, according to central bank data on Monday, but
the bank is still expected to hold interest rates steady in
coming months as it monitors trends domestically and overseas.
The economy in March grew by 0.9 percent from February and
expanded by 5.2 percent from the year-earlier month, according
to the country's IMACEC indicator of economic activity
, topping market expectations for growth of 4.0
percent.
Separate data on trade reported by the central bank on
Monday showed a widening surplus in April from March. But the
trade surplus narrowed from a year ago, while revenue from
copper, Chile's main import, fell from a year ago.
Economic growth in March was led by retail, electricity
generation and services, central bank data showed.
"A 5.2 percent is not a sign of overheating. It's good
news," Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told reporters. "There's
an important dynamism in the construction, retail, electricity,
gas and water sectors, a much more moderate dynamism in the
industrial and manufacturing sectors and a fall in the mining
sector."
In February Chile's economy expanded 6.1 percent from a year
earlier.
"It came in above market expectation, but I don't think it
will have a major impact on the decision on interest rates,
particularly in the short-term," said Eduardo Kutscher, head of
foreign exchange at the Celfin Capital brokerage.
"The central bank will remain vigilant to see how market
conditions develop at home and abroad," he said. "Global
uncertainty is high ... the French elections add another
ingredient to the mix," he added, referring to the victory on
Sunday of Socialist Francois Hollande over France's incumbent
president, Nicolas Sarkozy.
For the first quarter, the IMACEC economic activity index
rose 5.6 percent from a year ago, the central bank said.
Chile's central bank considered raising its benchmark
interest rate by 25 basis points in April but held off and kept
the rate steady for a third month running to buy time to monitor
economic developments at home and abroad, minutes of the meeting
released last week showed.
The bank said the decision to hold the rate at 5.0 percent
was unanimous and added that board members had noted that a
moderation of domestic demand had not yet been consolidated.
The bank is widely seen holding the rate in coming months,
with some betting on a rate hike by year-end, in stark contrast
to forecasts for cuts just a couple of months ago as a
softer-than-feared economic slowdown offsets concerns about the
health of the global economy.
Chile's consumer price index likely rose 0.1 percent in
April, which would keep 12-month inflation within the central
bank's tolerance range and give it room to hold its key rate
steady in May, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The data is due
out on Tuesday.
"We expect a CPI reading for April of not less than 0.1
percent, which we expect to seal a new rate-hold at 5 percent on
May 17," the Bci brokerage said in a note to investors.
"Given the reflections of the last minutes, the board could
be somewhat uncomfortable with the current rate, and seek to
raise it close to the neutral rate, which we estimate is
currently around 5.25-5.5 percent," it added.
Chile posted a trade surplus of around $1.047
billion in April, a slight widening from a $910 million
surplus in March but down from the April 2011 surplus of $1.656
billion, the central bank said.
Exports totaled about $6.897 billion in April, while imports
were about $5.850 billion.
Chilean copper export revenue slipped to $3.583
billion in April from $3.893 billion a year ago, when it was
boosted by high prices, the bank added. Chile is the world's top
copper producer
The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data
in seasonally adjusted terms. It measures more than 90 percent
of the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product,
which is published quarterly.
(Reporting by Simon Gardner, Alexandra Ulmer, Moises Avila,
Antonio de la Jara, Anthony Esposito, Fabian Cambero; Editing by
Leslie Adler)