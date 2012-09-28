* Manufacturing up above-forecast 3.6 pct from year earlier
* Brazil, U.S. demand for Chilean products highlighted
* Copper output in August jumps 7.8 pct vs a year earlier
SANTIAGO, Sept 28 Chilean manufacturing
production rose at a much faster clip than anticipated in August
compared with a year earlier, on improved domestic and external
demand conditions, the government said on Friday.
Manufacturing output increased a seasonally
adjusted 6.8 percent in August from July and rose a
larger-than-forecast 3.6 percent from a year earlier.
A Reuters poll saw Chile's manufacturing output growth at
1.0 percent in August from a year ago on waning external demand
and a strong domestic currency exporters say dull their
competitive edge globally.
Improved conditions for "external demand are explained by
the exports of products like salmon and trout, mainly to Brazil
and the United States," the national statistics agency (INE)
said.
Domestic demand was boosted by the use of metal-based
products, such as railings and fences, in real estate projects,
the government added.
COPPER OUTPUT JUMPS
Chile is the world's No. 1 producer of copper, and output in
August soared versus a year earlier.
Chile produced 462,643 tonnes of copper in August
, jumping 7.8 percent from the same month a year
earlier due to a low base of comparison and a higher current
productive capacity, the government also said on Friday.
Copper output in August of last year was hit by the tail-end
of a massive strike at world no.1 copper deposit Escondida,
majority owned by BHP Billiton.
Production of the metal rose 11.7 percent in August 2012
from a month earlier, boosted by higher rates of
mineral-processing and better ore grades, the INE added.
Chile, which produces around a third of the world's copper,
is struggling to boost its key copper production despite
stubbornly dwindling ore grades in old mines, labor action,
energy woes and operational troubles.
The Andean country produced 3.52 million tonnes of copper in
the January to August period, a 4.0 percent increase from the
same period of 2011.
Red metal production reached 414,339 tonnes in July, a 9.8
percent jump from the same month a year earlier, also due to a
low base of comparison and higher productive capacity, the
government said last month. But copper output sank 8.5 percent
in July compared with June on the maintenance of conveyer belts
and grinding equipment.