* Chile national holidays meant 4 fewer working days in Sept
* Sept manufacturing output down 5.6 pct versus year-ago
* Chile Sept copper output up 4.3 pct to 460,552 tonnes
By Antonio De la Jara and Moises Avila
SANTIAGO, Oct 30 Chilean manufacturing output
tumbled harder than expected in September as four fewer working
days during the month took their toll on domestic production,
the government said on Tuesday.
Manufacturing production fell a seasonally
adjusted 12.5 percent in September from August and fell a
larger-than-forecast 5.6 percent from a year earlier.
A Reuters poll saw Chile's manufacturing output growth
falling 0.8 percent in September from a year ago, on four fewer
working days in the month and waning external demand.
"The drop in manufacturing production is mainly due to the
fewer number of working days versus the prior year," the INE
national statistics agency said.
Small-export dependent Chile has been bracing for fallout
from the euro zone's ongoing debt crisis and slumping demand
from top trade partner China, but has fared better than
anticipated on firm domestic demand, a tight labor market and
relatively healthy prices for main export copper.
"Regardless of whether or not the economy is decelerating,
what's going to keep fueling growth here in Chile is domestic
consumption," said Mario Arend, chief economist at investment
bank Celfin Capital in Santiago. "For October, with three more
working days, we're going to have somewhat better
(manufacturing) data than we're seeing today."
Last month, Chile celebrated its independence holiday with
three consecutive working days off right after a weekend and
there was also another national weekday holiday during
September.
Economic growth in Chile is seen slowing to 4.8 percent
next year, held back by global turbulence and down slightly from
an upwardly revised 5 percent estimate for 2012, according to a
recent Finance Ministry report.
Retail sales in the Andean nation grew 6.8 percent in
September versus a year earlier, while supermarket sales jumped
12.3 percent year-on-year, according to INE data also released
on Tuesday.
"Chile's latest economic activity data are not as bad as
they first appear. Much of the weakness in retail sales and
manufacturing can be put down to the extended independence
holidays," Michael Henderson, emerging markets economist at
Capital Economics in London, said in a report to clients.
"That said, we still expect growth to ease over the coming
months and some mild policy loosening appears likely in 2013,"
Henderson added.
Chile's central bank is forecast to keep its key interest
rate fixed at 5.0 percent in the near and medium term, a Reuters
poll showed earlier this month.
COPPER OUTPUT UP VERSUS A YEAR EARLIER
Chile produced 460,552 tonnes of copper in September, a 4.3
percent increase from the same month a year earlier on improved
ore grades and increased production at operations that started
up in 2011, the INE also reported on Tuesday.
Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, churned out
462,643 tonnes of copper in August, jumping 7.8
percent from the same month a year earlier due to a low base of
comparison and a higher current productive capacity.
Compared with August, copper output was down 0.5 percent.
Chile produced 3.98 million tonnes of copper between January
and September, up 4 percent compared with the same period of
2011. But analysts have increasingly called into question the
aim of producing 5.4 million tonnes of copper this year, deeming
it overambitious.
A recovery in the world No. 1 copper mine, Escondida,
majority owned by BHP Billiton Ltd, as well as higher
output from Anglo American Plc's disputed Los Bronces
mine are boosting Chile's production.
But slipping ore grades and operational problems have dented
output. Production at state copper giant Codelco and
world's No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi are down year-on-year.