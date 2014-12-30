SANTIAGO, Dec 30 Chilean manufacturing production fell 1.1 percent in November from a year earlier due to the lower output of food and beverages, government data showed on Tuesday. The decrease compares to expectations for a 0.1 percent rise. November October Reuters poll November 2013 Change on -3.4 +11.6 -1.3 month (pct) Change on -1.1 +1.0 +0.1 -1.0 year (pct) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)