UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SANTIAGO, Dec 30 Chilean manufacturing production fell 1.1 percent in November from a year earlier due to the lower output of food and beverages, government data showed on Tuesday. The decrease compares to expectations for a 0.1 percent rise. November October Reuters poll November 2013 Change on -3.4 +11.6 -1.3 month (pct) Change on -1.1 +1.0 +0.1 -1.0 year (pct) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources