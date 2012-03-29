* Chile Feb manufacturing down 2.3 pct versus Jan
* Cbank key interest rate seen held at 5.0 pct for months
* Recent Chile CPI, economic growth higher-than-expected
(Adds details on copper output, FinMin comments)
By Antonio De la Jara
SANTIAGO, March 29 Chilean manufacturing
production, copper output and retail sales picked up their
annual pace of expansion in February, but external risks to
growth are seen lingering, fueling bets the central bank will
hold its key interest rate steady in coming months after a
surprise cut in January.
Manufacturing production jumped a bigger-than-expected 4.8
percent from a year earlier led by food and beverages, and in
particular fisheries, a sector dominated by salmon, of which
Chile is the world's No. 2 exporter.
Output of copper, of which Chile is the world's leading
producer, rose 6.5 percent in February compared with a year
earlier, on higher ore grades and due to a low base of
comparison with 2011, the government said in a bevy of
statistics released by the statistics agency INE on Thursday.
A string of stronger-than-expected local economic data and
increased price pressures have bolstered bets the bank will hold
its key rate steady at 5.0 percent for a third month running in
April after a surprise cut in January aimed at spurring the
economy to counter the growth-adverse fallout from the eurozone
debt crisis.
"Despite the positive figures, there are big dangers stemming
from the international economy, especially in Europe,"
Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told reporters, referring to
potential impact on the export-dependent economy of his country.
A string of stronger-than-expected local economic data and
increased price pressures have bolstered bets the bank will hold
its key rate steady at 5.0 percent for a third month running in
April after a surprise cut in January aimed at spurring the
economy to counter the growth-adverse fallout from the eurozone
debt crisis.
The spike in inflation and a rosier international economic
outlook has even led analysts to forecast a rate hike within
twelve months.
In January, manufacturing grew 3.7 percent versus a year
earlier and copper output fell 7.6 percent against the
year-earlier month.
A Reuters poll saw manufacturing output, a
newly-created index broadly comparable with the prior industrial
output index, growing 4.1 percent in February from a year ago.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a TAKE-A-LOOK on Chile's economy, see
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
"We see the central bank keeping rates steady for at least
the following four to five months," said Cesar Guzman, economist
with Inversiones Security in Santiago.
The balance of positive local data compared with global
economic risks and an uptick in local inflation paint a broadly
balanced picture, "making it unlikely that the central bank will
move to hike rates any time soon," he added.
Chile's interest rate is at a neutral level and has no
directional bias, due to an uptick in inflation and a softer
than expected slowdown, central bank president Rodrigo Vergara
told a local newspaper's Sunday edition.
A neutral level, in standard central bank parlance, means an
interest rate which is designed neither to spur or weigh on
economic growth.
Chilean interest rates are particularly watched by the
foreign exchange market, with the country's peso being among
Latin America's most traded currencies. On Thursday, the peso
slipped slightly, on what traders said was above-forecsat
weekly jobless claims in the United States, a major trading
partner of Chile.
SLOWDOWN STILL SEEN
Larrain said Thursday's data underlined a "strong recovery"
in the key mining sector, in line with a broader
stronger-than-expected economic growth.
"Obviously the Chilean economy is slowing, but this data
also reaffirms the slowdown is somewhat softer," he said,
echoing similar comments made in the past weeks.
He did not address, however, the slump in a sequential,
seasonally adjusted month-to-month basis in industrial and
copper output in February versus January.
While month-on-month figures can be more volatile than the
annual rate series, manufacturing output showed a 2.3 percent
drop in February versus the preceding month, according to the
INE.
In December, industrial production as gauged by the INE's
previous measure, fell 0.9 percent from November.
Output of copper, Chile's main export and economic
backbone, fell 5.7 percent in February to 379,474 tonnes of
copper from 396,341 tonnes in January.
INE gave no reason for February 2012's output fall compared
with January's production.
Retail sales jumped 12.4 percent on the year in February,
picking up pace from the 6.3 percent year-on-year growth the
sector posted in January, pointing to still firm domestic
demand.
For INE's February manufacturing production report, please
go to URL: here
(Additional reporting by Anthony Esposito. Writing by Anthony
Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer Editing by W Simon)