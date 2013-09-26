SANTIAGO, Sept 26 Chile's finance minister
Felipe Larrain said on Thursday public spending for the 2014
budget would grow by "around 4 percent", the lowest rate of
growth in the four years.
Larrain had previously flagged that the spending budget
would be the most austere of the last four years, as growth has
slowed in the top copper exporter and the country adjusts to an
expected fall in the long-term copper price.
Chile's 2013 spending budget grew 4.8 percent, with the
right-wing coalition government seeking to quell student unrest
and reverse a slide in popularity with a rise in education
spending.
However, the incumbent coalition looks likely to lose
November's presidential election to the center-left, whose
candidate Michelle Bachelet has promised tax reforms to pay for
more education spending.
Larrain told reporters at a press conference that education
would continue to be important, but that growth in spending for
the sector would not necessarily continue at the current rate.
The government also committed at the start of its
administration to balance its books, with a structural deficit
of no more than 1 percent.
"The 2014 budget will comply with fiscal responsibility, it
will comply with the commitments we have made of aiming for a
structural deficit of 1 percent in 2014," Larrain said.
The budget will likely be announced on Monday, and will then
go to Congress to be voted on. It will be implemented by the
next government.