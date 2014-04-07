(Adds comments from central bank and economist, background
details)
SANTIAGO, April 7 Chile's economic activity rose
2.9 percent in February from the same month a year ago due to
growth in the mining and retail sectors, the central bank said
on Monday.
Still, though the IMACEC economic activity index
, encompassing about 90 percent of the economy
tallied in gross domestic product figures, came in above
forecasts for a 2.4 percent increase, it was the lowest
expansion for the month of February since Chile fell into
recession in 2009.
"This data confirms our view of a decelerating economy and
with this we forecast GDP growth of around 2.5 percent in the
first quarter," said Antonio Moncado, economist with Bci
Estudios.
In comparison with January, economic activity increased a
seasonally adjusted 0.2 pct.
February had the same number of working days as the same
month a year ago, the central bank said.
Last week, the bank slashed its estimates for 2014 economic
growth to a range of 3.0 percent and 4.0 percent and repeated
its bias towards possible further cuts in the benchmark interest
rate, against a backdrop of easing investment and falling global
commodities prices.
The IMACEC data "backs the argument for further interest
rate cuts in coming months," said Moncado.
In an attempt to stimulate the economy, the bank has cut
Chile's key benchmark interest rate 100 basis points since
October to 4.0 percent.
(Reporting by Santiago bureau; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)