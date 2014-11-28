SANTIAGO Nov 28 Chile's economic recovery has
yet to really gain traction, data for October showed on Friday,
although an unexpected fall in jobless numbers could herald a
boon to flagging consumption ahead of the holiday season.
Economic growth in the top copper producer has stalled in
2014, hit by cooling investment in the key mining sector and
dwindling consumption.
But the labor market has remained in better shape than many
feared. The jobless rate for the August to October
period fell to 6.4 percent from 6.6 percent in September to
July, the government said on Friday, beating market
expectations.
That likely bodes well for consumption, after retail sales
decreased 0.2 percent in October from a year earlier. Sales have
grown strongly in recent years in Chile, one of Latin America's
most developed economies, but fell last month for the first time
since the 2009 recession.
"The better than expected jobs report is reassuring. With a
significant rebound in investment spending out of sight, the
burden of the economic recovery will likely fall on the
shoulders of private consumption, which is directly influenced
by labor market conditions," said Tiago Severo, economist at
Goldman Sachs.
Some analysts took the jobs data with a grain of salt
though, pointing out that a sharp rise in self-employment was a
key contributor in bringing the jobless rate down.
"The increased importance of self-employment reflects the
reduced dynamism of the labor market, considering the low
stability these types of jobs usually exhibit," said Banchile
Inversiones in a note to clients.
Data from the government's INE statistics agency also showed
on Friday that manufacturing output rose 1.0 percent
in October from a year earlier, in line with a Reuters poll
forecast, due largely to a jump in the production of paper
products and wood pulp.
It was the first time since early 2013 that manufacturing
production strung together two consecutive months of positive
growth, though it paled in comparison to the 5.4 percent
expansion posted in September.
Chile is the world's top copper producer, accounting for
around one-third of global supply, and also a leading exporter
of wood pulp, wine and salmon.
Copper production fell year-on-year in October, the
statistics agency said.
(Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Chris Reese)