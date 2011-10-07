* September consumer prices tick up as expected

* Copper export revenue falls on disruptions

* Exports in first year-on-year fall since August 2009

By Antonio de la Jara

SANTIAGO, Oct 7 Chilean inflation ticked up as expected in September and the trade balance narrowed as falling copper output forced the first monthly year-on-year fall in exports in over two years, reinforcing views the central bank will hold its key interest rate steady again next week.

The consumer price index CLCPI=ECI rose 0.5 percent in September, in line with the median forecasts of 13 analysts and traders polled by Reuters, following a 0.2 percent rise in August, driven by food, transport and tobacco, government data showed on Friday.

The trade surplus CLTBAL=ECI fell to $324 million in September, down sharply from a $2.012 billion surplus in the same month last year and below August's previously reported $490.66 million surplus, the central bank said.

Exports totaled about $6.609 billion during September, down 3.1 percent from September 2010 and falling from a year earlier for the first month since August 2009, while imports were around $6.285 billion, up 30.7 percent from a year earlier.

Copper export revenue totaled $3.305 billion, down from August's previously reported $3.609 billion and down sharply from September 2010's $4.256 billion, as the sector continues to recover from output disruptions in August.

"This confirms a scenario of economic moderation," said Claudio Gonzalez, head of research at brokerage Tanner. "The (central bank) will probably wait to change the monetary policy rate in November."

"Inflation was in line with market expectations," he added, saying a sharp depreciation of the Chilean peso CLP=CL in recent weeks had boosted inflationary pressures.

Core CPI CLCPIX=ECI, which strips out prices for fuel, fresh fruit and vegetables, rose 0.3 percent in September after rising 0.2 percent in August.

Inflation in the 12 months to September was 3.3 percent, a shade higher than August's 3.2 percent but still close to the central bank's annual inflation target.

Chile's economic growth is seen slowing as high interest rates take effect, once dynamic domestic demand eases and global financial turbulence hits the crucial export sector.

Economic activity was flat in August from July, the central bank said on Wednesday, as growth moderates on the back of European debt woes and declining global demand. For more see [ID:nN1E7940LD].

Global financial woes have prompted a host of regional policymakers to halt rate tightening cycles and even contemplate a reversal in policy direction.

Brazil's central bank unexpectedly slashed its key interest rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent in August, reflecting a mounting global slowdown as well as weaker growth in Latin America's largest economy. [ID:nN1E77U0G8] (Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by James Dalgleish)