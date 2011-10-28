* Chile industrial output flat in Sept vs Aug
* Output up 5.2 pct yr/yr, market expected 3.3 pct
* July-Sept jobless rate steady at 7.4 pct
By Antonio de la Jara and Moises Avila
SANTIAGO, Oct 28 Chilean industrial production
was flat in September from August and the July-September
jobless rate held steady, data showed Friday, reinforcing views
the central bank will hold rates for a fifth month.
However the central bank said in minutes from its October
meeting, when it held its key rate at 5.25 percent, that it had
weighed a 25 basis point rate cut, and said it would act to
"correct the path" of monetary policy if the global economic
outlook worsens and impacts inflation expectations.
Chilean traders are betting on a rate cut within the next
three months as the economy moderates as a result of a
slow-growth global economy, according to the latest central
bank poll of traders published this week.
Concern at economic conditions in Europe and the United
States has prompted a host of Latin American policymakers to
end rate increases and even look at the possibility of cutting
rates. Peru, Colombia and Mexico are on hold, while Brazil has
slashed its rate to 11.5 percent despite concerns over
inflation. [ID:nE5E7JN00D]
While industrial output was flat in seasonally-adjusted
terms in September, output CLIP=ECI rose 5.2 percent in
September from a year earlier, state statistics agency INE
said, well above the median forecast of 3.3 percent in a
Reuters poll. [ID:nN1E79K0XO].
The jobless rate CLUNR=ECI in September held steady at
7.4 percent, slightly above the 7.3 percent median view of
analysts polled by Reuters. [ID:nN1E79N0TU]
"These figures reaffirm our positive view of Chile's
dynamic economy and the limited deceleration of demand," Bci
Estudios said in a note to clients.
"We continue to think holding interest rates at 5.25
percent is the best short-term option, at least as long as
there are no significant degrees of domestic and international
deceleration with deflationary implications."
INE said output rose from a year earlier because of a "low
base of comparison of various industrial divisions as well as a
rise in domestic and external demand".
Manufacturing and construction sectors boosted employment
in the period, the agency said, though most economic activities
reported a lower rate of employment growth.
Output of top export copper in the world's No.1 producer
fell 1.9 percent in September from a year earlier to 436,743
tonnes as output of both cathodes and concentrates fell, INE
said. [ID:nN1E79R0CK]
Earlier on Friday, minutes of the central bank's October
meeting showed the bank's decision to hold the benchmark rate
CLINTR=ECI in October was unanimous, but that the bank would
remain flexible if conditions deteriorate.
"For now, known (Chilean economic) data does not indicate a
change that would justify a rate cut," the minutes said.
"The board agreed ... that if the global outlook worsened
with implications for inflationary expectations, it would act
with flexibility and correct the path of monetary policy."
