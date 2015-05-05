(Recasts, adds finance minister, analysts, background)
SANTIAGO May 5 Chile's economy grew at a modest
pace in March, as a gradual rebound in the top copper producer
was weighed down by devastating floods and mudslides in its
northern region, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
The IMACEC economic activity index, which
encompasses about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross
domestic product figures, rose 1.6 percent in March from the
same month a year ago. That was above the forecast for a 1.1.
percent increase.
"The result reflected mainly the higher value added from
services, which was partly offset by the drop in mining and
manufacturing activity," the central bank said.
Unusually heavy rains in late March wiped out roads and
bridges, forced the temporary closure of many mines, and killed
31 people. Another 20 are still missing.
"Without this catastrophe, growth in March would have been
above 2 percent, that is, above growth in February," Finance
Minister Alberto Arenas said.
The disaster's impact likely will still be felt in the
mining and construction sectors in April, Arenas said.
In comparison with February, economic activity decreased a
seasonally adjusted 0.3 pct.
The "weather-related weakness will prove short-lived and,
thanks to a strong performance in January and February, the
economy probably still grew at a faster pace in Q1 than in Q4 of
last year," said Edward Glossop, emerging markets economist with
Capital Economics in London.
Gross domestic product data for the first quarter will be
published on May 18.
