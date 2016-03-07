(Recasts first paragraph; adds comments from Finance Minister,
SANTIAGO, March 7 Chile's economy grew at its
slowest pace in almost six years in January as a rout in copper
prices hurt the key mining sector, though the government
downplayed the data, saying it expected better numbers in
February.
The IMACEC economic activity index,
encompassing about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross
domestic product figures, rose 0.3 percent in January from the
same month a year ago, central bank data showed on Monday.
Services activity growth was curtailed by a fall in mining
and manufacturing, the central bank said.
However, the reading came in above expectations of a 0.1
percent rise. Some analysts had even forecast a contraction,
against a strong comparative.
"What happened is not a surprise for us. We're comparing
ourselves to the so-called green shoots from last year, we have
one less (working) day," Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told
journalists.
Valdes said he expects growth rates to gradually increase in
coming months, adding "the February figure is going to be much
higher than this one."
January's IMACEC reading was the weakest since Chile's
economy expanded 0.1 percent in March 2010, immediately after a
devastating earthquake.
"The soft January IMACEC numbers reinforce concerns that the
domestic real business cycle may be losing momentum once again,"
said Goldman Sachs economist Tiago Severo.
"Less stimulative fiscal and monetary policy, subdued
business and consumer confidence, and sluggish external demand
are likely to continue to weigh on growth in the near term," he
added.
In comparison with December, economic activity was flat in
seasonally adjusted terms.
The government forecasts 2016 economic growth in the top
copper exporter of 2.75 percent, but Valdes has said that
projection is likely too high. By law, the government can only
update its official growth forecasts twice a year, in July and
end-September.
