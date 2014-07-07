(Adds data on growth, analyst quote, background on economy)
SANTIAGO, July 7 Chile's economic activity
rose 2.3 percent in May from the same month a year
ago, as an increase in mining activity helped mitigate a fall in
the formerly red-hot retail sector, the central bank said on
Monday.
The IMACEC economic activity index, encompassing about 90
percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product
figures, came in below forecasts for a 3.0 percent rise.
The fresh signs of weakness in the Chilean economy,
especially waning consumption, bolstered bets the central bank
will resume its rate-cutting cycle, though an uptick in
inflation may keep its hands tied for a while.
"The data continues to confirm our vision of an increased
slowdown in consumption in the second half of the year, which
will eventually force the Chilean central bank to restart its
rate-cutting cycle, with an eye to a monetary policy rate of 3
percent to 3.25 percent in the first half of 2015," said Ruben
Catalan, economist with BCI Estudios.
The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate
by 100 basis points to 4 percent between last
October and March in a bid to boost the economy, which is
slowing on the back of lower investment and consumption. It has
since kept the rate on hold as inflation has surged above the
bank's 2 percent to 4 percent tolerance range.
In comparison with April, economic activity increased a
seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent.
The bank pointed out that May had one fewer working day than
the same month a year ago.
(Reporting by Santiago bureau; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer and
Anthony Esposito; Editing by W Simon)