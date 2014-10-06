(Adds central bank and analyst's comments, background)
SANTIAGO Oct 6 Chile's economic activity in
August expanded at its weakest monthly pace since March 2010, as
the world's top copper producer was weighed down by a drop in
manufacturing, mining and wholesale services, the central bank
said on Monday.
The IMACEC economic activity index,
encompassing about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross
domestic product figures, rose a tepid 0.3 percent in August
from the same month a year ago.
It was the economy's most sluggish performance since a
devastating earthquake and tsunami walloped Chile almost 4-1/2
years ago.
A slowdown in investment, especially in the key mining
sector, and waning domestic demand have increasingly put the
brakes on the economy.
"Leading indicators of activity show the real business cycle
has evolved at a disappointingly weak pace during 3Q 2014," said
Tiago Severo, economist at Goldman Sachs.
"We are increasingly concerned that a persistently depressed
economy may ultimately have a more meaningful impact on the
labor market, hampering private consumption and further delaying
the expected recovery," Severo added.
The government and the central bank have forecast a gradual
recovery beginning in the fourth quarter, with a stronger
performance in 2015. The bank expects growth of 1.75 percent to
2.25 percent in 2014, compared with 4.1 percent last year.
To try to lift growth, the central bank embarked on an
easing cycle and has gradually cut the key interest rate
by 175 basis points to 3.25 percent over the past
year.
For its part, President Michelle Bachelet's government said
it will increase public spending by 9.8 percent in 2015 in an
attempt to stem the slowdown.
The central bank pointed out that there was one less working
day in August versus the same month a year ago.
In comparison with July, economic activity increased a
seasonally adjusted 0.5 pct.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)