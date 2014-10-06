(Adds central bank and analyst's comments, background)

SANTIAGO Oct 6 Chile's economic activity in August expanded at its weakest monthly pace since March 2010, as the world's top copper producer was weighed down by a drop in manufacturing, mining and wholesale services, the central bank said on Monday.

The IMACEC economic activity index, encompassing about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures, rose a tepid 0.3 percent in August from the same month a year ago.

It was the economy's most sluggish performance since a devastating earthquake and tsunami walloped Chile almost 4-1/2 years ago.

A slowdown in investment, especially in the key mining sector, and waning domestic demand have increasingly put the brakes on the economy.

"Leading indicators of activity show the real business cycle has evolved at a disappointingly weak pace during 3Q 2014," said Tiago Severo, economist at Goldman Sachs.

"We are increasingly concerned that a persistently depressed economy may ultimately have a more meaningful impact on the labor market, hampering private consumption and further delaying the expected recovery," Severo added.

The government and the central bank have forecast a gradual recovery beginning in the fourth quarter, with a stronger performance in 2015. The bank expects growth of 1.75 percent to 2.25 percent in 2014, compared with 4.1 percent last year.

To try to lift growth, the central bank embarked on an easing cycle and has gradually cut the key interest rate by 175 basis points to 3.25 percent over the past year.

For its part, President Michelle Bachelet's government said it will increase public spending by 9.8 percent in 2015 in an attempt to stem the slowdown.

The central bank pointed out that there was one less working day in August versus the same month a year ago.

In comparison with July, economic activity increased a seasonally adjusted 0.5 pct.