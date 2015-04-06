(Adds finance minister's comments, rate-hike projection from
Goldman Sachs note)
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, April 6 Chile's economic growth
continued to show signs of recovery from a five-year low in
2014, while some of the central bank's board members pointed out
on Monday that stubbornly high inflation was taking longer than
initially anticipated to cool.
With growth picking up pace and annual inflation
staying above the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent
tolerance range since April 2014, the bank will likely be
dissuaded from resuming monetary easing in 2015.
Central bank data showed that economic activity
in the top copper producer grew 2.0 percent in February from the
same month a year ago, on "higher added value in retail and
services," which partially offset a drop in mining activity.
In comparison with January, economic activity decreased a
seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent.
The IMACEC economic activity index, encompassing about 90
percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product
figures, was in line with forecasts.
"The data confirms that the Chilean economy is going to grow
around 3 percent (this year)," Finance Minister Alberto Arenas
said.
Last week, the central bank kept its full-year 2015 growth
forecast for Chile unchanged at a range of 2.5 percent to 3.5
percent, and said there should be a more evident recovery
towards the end of the year.
But the economic recovery means "there's no more room for
rate cuts, especially considering that inflation is still
pressuring," said Diego Colman, analyst with 4Cast.
Some of the bank's board members observed that inflation was
taking longer than expected to converge towards the center of
the targeted range, according to minutes of the bank's March 19
monetary policy meeting.
The bank held the key interest rate steady at
3.0 percent for a fifth consecutive time at that meeting.
"We project the next move will be a hike rather than a cut,
most likely early in 2016, but possibly late in 2015, depending
on the evolution of the domestic economy and the outlook for
inflation," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.
(Additional reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Antonio de la
Jara; Editing by Bernadette Baum)