DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
SANTIAGO Dec 13 Chile's robust economy will grow 5.5 percent this year, upwardly revised from a previous 5 percent forecast, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
Lagarde said the world's No. 1 copper producer was one of "the best students" of the region, but that it is not immune to global economic woes.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar gained against the yen early on Monday, with the market breathing a sigh of relief as the closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend was seen to have ended smoothly.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.0 percent in October-December, posting a fourth straight quarter of expansion, led by solid exports and firmer capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday.