WHAT: Chile July consumer price index data CLCPI=ECI

WHEN: Monday, Aug. 8, at 8 a.m. (1200 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST: Average and median forecast of 0.1 percent inflation in a poll of nine analysts and traders, whose estimates ranged from zero to a 0.2 percent rise in the consumer price index.

Inflation slowed to 0.2 percent in June from the previous month as fuel prices dipped.

In July last year, the index was up 0.6 percent from the prior month.

FACTORS TO WATCH: Local prices of fuel, some foods and finance-related services could push up inflation, analysts said.

Prices of vegetables and fruit tend to increase in the Southern Hemisphere winter because of the effect of frost and rain on crops. Energy prices are also a factor in a country that imports 99 percent of its fuel.

The central bank trimmed its annual inflation outlook in June to 4.0 percent, the upper limit of its tolerance range, compared with its previous view of 4.3 percent. For more see [ID:nN1E75J1TJ].

MARKET IMPACT: Analysts say the July inflation data should bolster views that the central bank will hold its key interest rate steady for a second straight month when it meets on Aug. 18.

Moderating economic growth and slowing inflation led the bank to hold its key rate unchanged in July CLINTR=ECI for the first time in six months. The bank is seen near the end of its monetary tightening offensive, but has said it will probably raise rates further from the current 5.25 percent.

Global macroeconomic uncertainty has reinforced market views for a pause.

"It's very hard to foresee hikes, maybe a maximum of one or a hold until year-end," said Luis Felipe Alarcon, an analyst with BCI bank. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)