BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital announces pricing of public offering
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
SANTIAGO, April 30 Chile's jobless rate for the January to March period was steady at 6.2 percent, the statistics agency said on Tuesday. Jan-March Dec-Feb Reuters Jan- March poll for 2012 Jan-March Rate (pct) 6.2 6.2 6.3 6.6
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
* Cameo Resources Corp. Announces private placement and shares for debt transaction
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Demand was double the availability of $1 billion in hedge contracts Mexico's central bank offered for the first time on Monday, but the auction failed to provide support for the peso.