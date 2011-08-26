* What: Chile May-July jobless rate CLUNR=ECI

* When: 9 a.m. (1200 GMT), Wednesday, Aug. 31

REUTERS FORECAST:

Chile's jobless rate for the May-July period CLUNR=ECI is seen edging up to 7.4 percent from 7.2 percent in April-June, according to a Reuters poll published on Friday.

The forecast was the median estimate of six economists and analysts polled by Reuters, who cited seasonal factors and moderating economic growth for the expected increase.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Analysts say that seasonal factors, specifically the impact that the Southern Hemisphere winter has on agricultural jobs, will likely have increased unemployment.

They also see a slowdown in job creation, as domestic economic growth slows, monetary tightening takes effect and a strong Chilean peso hurts the export sector.

Chile's economy grew 5.2 percent in 2010 due to strong domestic demand, low interest rates and the recovery of almost all sectors affected by a devastating earthquake early in the year, and is seen expanding 6.6 percent this year before slowing in 2012.

Analysts expect job creation to pick up once winter ends, and see industry, trade and construction to be the sectors with the highest employment.

MARKET IMPACT

Analysts don't see the jobless rate having a huge impact on the market, which is more focused on the IMACEC indicator of economic activity.

Chile's central bank held its benchmark rate steady last week for a second month running as inflation expectations ease and the global financial outlook worsens, boosting bets it has ended its rate hike cycle early. For details, see [ID:nN1E77H0WW]

The bank is seen holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25 percent in September for a third month running but then is expected to cut it to 5 percent by March, a fortnightly poll of traders showed on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E77N08G] (Reporting by Maria Jose Latorre. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner)