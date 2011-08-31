* May-July rate slightly above market view of 7.4 percent

* Southern Hemisphere's winter usually hurts job creation

* Chile economy seen slowing on global woes, rates (Updates with INE quote, details, background)

By Antonio de la Jara

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 Chile's jobless rate in the May-July period was 7.5 percent, data showed on Wednesday, picking up from the 7.2 percent rate in the April-June period as the economy shows signs of slowing.

The jobless result reported by the National Statistics Institute (INE) was slightly above the 7.4 percent median forecast of six economists polled by Reuters, as seasonal factors and moderating economic growth take effect. [ID:nN1E77P07D]

The Southern Hemisphere's winter usually hurts agricultural jobs, but a wider slowdown in job creation is also seen in Chile, as domestic economic growth slows, interest rates remain high and a strong peso hurts the export sector.

"With respect to (April-June), the labor force and employment fell, in line with seasonal factors and heightened by a decline in self-employment," the INE said in a statement.

The jobs report follows data that on Tuesday showed a fall in Chile's industrial output in July from June and a sharp slowdown from a year ago as copper output sank, but the central bank is seen holding its key rate steady for now.

A Reuters poll conducted after Tuesday's data showed analysts expect the central bank to hold its key rate interest steady in September while economic growth will likely slow to 4.2 percent in July in light of the output data. [ID:nSAG003013]

Chile's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady in August for a second straight month as inflation expectations ease and on concerns about global economic growth, boosting bets it has ended its rate hike cycle early. For details, see [ID:nN1E77H0WW]

Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio and Finance Minister Felipe Larrain have both signaled a rate cut is just as likely as a hike, and traders polled by Chile's central bank expect it to hold its key rate steady at 5.25 percent in the near term, and to cut to 5 percent by March. [ID:nN1E77N08G] ( Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Simon Gardner and W Simon )