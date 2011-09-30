* June-August rate below market view of 7.6 percent

* Employment in manufacturing, construction rose

* Chile economy seen moderating on global woes, rates (Adds analyst comments)

By Antonio de la Jara

SANTIAGO, Sept 30 Chile's June to August jobless rate eased slightly to 7.4 percent as manufacturing and construction boosted employment, government data showed on Friday, seen eroding the chances of any imminent rate cut.

The jobless rate CLUNR=ECI was below May-July's 7.5 percent and was also below the 7.6 percent median forecast of 11 economists polled by Reuters, though analysts still foresee a moderation in Chile's economic growth. [ID:nS1E78Q15N]

"The strong August labor market report reduces the odds the central bank will go for a rate cut at the October MPC meeting," Alberto Ramos, Latin America economist with Goldman Sachs in New York, said in a note to investors. "But heightened global uncertainty and risk may lead the central bank to add monetary support to the economy before the end of the year."

Chile's central bank held its key rate CLINTR=ECI steady in September for a third month running, as expected, as growth slows and the global economic outlook grows darker. It is expected to remain on hold again in October.

The bank's fortnightly poll of traders showed on Wednesday that officials are expected to cut the key rate by January -- earlier than previously forecast -- as gloom deepens in the United States and Europe and inflation eases. [ID:nS1E78R05X]

"In 12 months, the manufacturing and construction industries showed the most increases in employment, followed by activity in real estate (and) business," the National Statistics Institute (INE) said in a statement.

"Commercial activity, that had led annual employment increases at the start of the year, showed a drop in dynamism consistent with the sector's activity indicators."

Chile's jobless rate was 8.3 percent during the June to August period in 2010, the INE said last year.

Friday's jobs report follows data that on Thursday showed Chile's industrial output rose in August from July and was stronger than expected compared to a year ago, but copper output in the world's top producer of the metal sank on lower ore grades as the industry recovers from disruptions. [ID:nS1E78S0EJ]

"These sectoral indicators don't change our vision of an economic slowdown," said Nathan Pincheira, analyst with Banchile in Santiago, adding that he sees robust domestic demand starting to ebb.