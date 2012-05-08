(Updates with background, details throughout)
SANTIAGO May 8 Chile's economic growth remains
strong and inflation is likely to continue to ease, Finance
Minister Felipe Larrain told a Reuters forum on Tuesday, adding
that the economy will continue to slow in coming months and
uncertainty in Europe remains high.
The central bank forecasts Chile's economy will expand
between 4.0 and 5.0 percent this year, a significant slowdown
from last year's 6 percent growth.
Chilean inflation slowed in April from March, the government
said on Tuesday in a report that was in line with forecasts and
seen reinforcing expectations the central bank will hold its key
interest rate steady again this month as it monitors events at
home and abroad.
"The (economic) slowdown has been more moderate than
expected," Larrain told the forum. "There will be an additional
moderation in the coming months."
"(On inflation) we have good news on the way, probably in
next month's reading, this week we're going to have a reduction
in gasoline prices which will probably help moderate prices and
inflation in May," he added.
The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in
April, the government statistics agency INE said, as lower food
and drink prices offset increases in transport and health.
Larrain welcomed the April CPI data as "good news" and ruled
out that the Chilean economy was overheating despite recent
robust economic activity and employment data.
Chilean markets are betting the central bank will keep its
key interest rate at 5.0 percent in coming months as it adopts a
'wait-and-see' stance, weighing global economic risks against
better-than-expected local data.
Core CPI fell 0.2 percent in April, and
inflation in the 12 months to April was 3.5 percent, well below
the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range.
Chile's economy grew more than expected in March, according
to central bank data published on Monday, but the bank is still
expected to hold interest rates steady in coming months as it
monitors trends domestically and overseas.
The economy in March grew by 0.9 percent from February and
expanded by 5.2 percent from the year-earlier month, according
to the country's IMACEC indicator of economic activity
, topping market expectations for growth of 4.0
percent.
Trade data reported by the central bank on Monday showed a
widening surplus in April from March. But the trade surplus
narrowed from a year ago, while revenue from copper, Chile's
main import, fell from a year ago.
Chile's central bank considered raising its benchmark
interest rate by 25 basis points in April but held off and kept
the rate steady for a third month running to buy time to monitor
economic developments at home and abroad, minutes of the meeting
released last week showed.
The bank said the decision to hold the rate at 5.0 percent
was unanimous. It added that board members had noted that a
moderation of domestic demand had not yet been consolidated.
The bank is widely seen holding the rate in coming months,
with some betting on a rate hike by year-end, in stark contrast
to forecasts for cuts just a couple of months ago as a
less-harsh-than-feared economic slowdown offsets concerns about
the health of the global economy.
