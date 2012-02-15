SANTIAGO Feb 15 Chile's economy has not slowed down as much as had been expected, and the government will coordinate closely with the central bank to face external risks stemming from Europe, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday.

Larrain told reporters the government was always worried about the exchange rate, at a time when the peso is trading around 5-month highs. He added that price pressures due to an ongoing drought were inevitable in perishable goods. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)