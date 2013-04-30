SANTIAGO, April 30 Chilean manufacturing production fell 3.0 percent in March from a year ago mainly due to two fewer working days and a high base of comparison, contrary to a Reuters forecast for a 0.5 percent increase, government data showed on Tuesday. March February Reuters March 2012 poll Change on 9.9 -4.3 13.3 month Change on -3.0 0.9 0.5 0.2 year (pct)