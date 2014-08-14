SANTIAGO Aug 14 Chile's central bank on Thursday cut its key interest rate to 3.5 percent from 3.75 percent, despite stubbornly high inflation, as it looks to boost a quickly stagnating economy.

The bank had already reduced the benchmark rate by 125 basis points to 3.75 percent since last October.

"The board will consider the possibility of making additional cuts to the monetary policy rate in line with the evolution of domestic and external macroeconomic conditions and its implications on the inflationary outlook," the central bank said in its post-meeting statement. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom, editing by G Crosse)