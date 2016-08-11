(Adds comment, context)
SANTIAGO Aug 11 Chile's central bank held the
benchmark interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as expected,
adjusting its bias towards a more neutral stance as inflation
has cooled.
The bank had kept the interest rate on hold
since January with a bias towards gradual future hikes, as it
has balanced the need to stimulate a weak economy with fears of
fanning above-target inflation.
But consumer price rises have shown signs of cooling -
returning to the top end of the bank's tolerance range in July -
while economic indicators for the top copper exporter have
largely remained in the doldrums.
As some economists had predicted it might, the bank removed
a reference to "normalizing" monetary policy in its August
post-meeting statement, returning to a more neutral stance.
"The board reiterates its commitment to conduct monetary
policy with flexibility, so that projected inflation stands at 3
percent over the policy horizon," it said.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard
Orr)