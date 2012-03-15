* Market betting on prolonged rate hold
SANTIAGO, March 15 Chile's central bank
held its key rate at 5.0 percent on Thursday for a
second consecutive month as expected and looked set to keep
rates on hold given its outlook for a pick up in inflation and a
gradual economic slowdown.
The bank's stance led analysts to see its surprise January
rate cut as a one-off event.
The central bank said annual inflation was above the ceiling
of its tolerance range and short-term inflation expectations had
risen, although they remained around its two-year horizon
target. Meanwhile, domestic demand and activity were above
forecast, and the labor market remained tight, it said.
"The scenario is different from a few months ago. We see
that the central bank's concerns will center on inflation," said
Nathan Pincheira, an economist with Banchile Inversiones in
Santiago. "That gives the impression rates will be held at least
during the first half of the year, though (the bank will) still
carefully monitor external risks that still persist."
The central bank flagged a shift in market expectations in a
report given to the bank's board on Wednesday, in which it cited
bets on an interest rate hike before year-end. That is in stark
contrast to January's rate cut and earlier expectations for more
reductions in coming months.
A fortnightly poll by the central bank this week showed
traders unanimously expected the bank to hold the key rate
steady and interest rate swaps also pointed to no
change.
Neighboring Peru has also been on hold in contrast to
regional powerhouse Brazil, which has been aggressively cutting
its own rates to help boost the economy.
Chilean consumer prices jumped a surprise 0.4 percent in
February, fueled by food and transport costs, keeping annual
inflation above the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's
tolerance range for a third straight month. Markets forecast
prices in Chile will rise 0.5 percent in March.
"We don't foresee a deflationary scenario. The world has
stabilized, the risks have been reduced and there isn't an
expectation for a sudden drop in the price of financial assets,"
said Cesar Guzman, an economist at Inversiones Security.
"But we also don't foresee an uncontrolled rise in inflation
... or an overheated economy. It's difficult to think that there
will be a rate move in the coming months," he added.
The bank cut the rate by a surprise 25 basis points in
January, citing fears over the impact of Europe's sovereign debt
crisis and a global slowdown, in the first reduction in 2-1/2
years.
