SANTIAGO, March 15 Chile's central bank held its key rate at 5.0 percent on Thursday for a second consecutive month as expected and looked set to keep rates on hold given its outlook for a pick up in inflation and a gradual economic slowdown.

The bank's stance led analysts to see its surprise January rate cut as a one-off event.

The central bank said annual inflation was above the ceiling of its tolerance range and short-term inflation expectations had risen, although they remained around its two-year horizon target. Meanwhile, domestic demand and activity were above forecast, and the labor market remained tight, it said.

"The scenario is different from a few months ago. We see that the central bank's concerns will center on inflation," said Nathan Pincheira, an economist with Banchile Inversiones in Santiago. "That gives the impression rates will be held at least during the first half of the year, though (the bank will) still carefully monitor external risks that still persist."

The central bank flagged a shift in market expectations in a report given to the bank's board on Wednesday, in which it cited bets on an interest rate hike before year-end. That is in stark contrast to January's rate cut and earlier expectations for more reductions in coming months.

A fortnightly poll by the central bank this week showed traders unanimously expected the bank to hold the key rate steady and interest rate swaps also pointed to no change.

Neighboring Peru has also been on hold in contrast to regional powerhouse Brazil, which has been aggressively cutting its own rates to help boost the economy.

Chilean consumer prices jumped a surprise 0.4 percent in February, fueled by food and transport costs, keeping annual inflation above the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range for a third straight month. Markets forecast prices in Chile will rise 0.5 percent in March.

"We don't foresee a deflationary scenario. The world has stabilized, the risks have been reduced and there isn't an expectation for a sudden drop in the price of financial assets," said Cesar Guzman, an economist at Inversiones Security.

"But we also don't foresee an uncontrolled rise in inflation ... or an overheated economy. It's difficult to think that there will be a rate move in the coming months," he added.

The bank cut the rate by a surprise 25 basis points in January, citing fears over the impact of Europe's sovereign debt crisis and a global slowdown, in the first reduction in 2-1/2 years. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Antonio de la Jara, Alexandra Ulmer, Fabian Cambero, Felipe Iturrieta, Moises Avila and Simon Gardner; Editing by Gary Crosse)