By Anthony Esposito

SANTIAGO, July 12 Chile's central bank is widely expected to hold its key interest rate steady for a sixth straight month on Thursday, as it juggles the euro zone's crippling debt crisis, slackening domestic inflation and firm local growth.

Nearly all 59 analysts and 59 traders surveyed by the central bank in two separate polls in recent days said they expected rates to remain on hold this month in the country, which is the world No. 1 copper producer.

"Though inflation is losing steam, this is due to supply-side factors, while output gaps remain closed. As such, we expect the central bank to hold its key rate at 5.0 percent at its meeting today," brokerage BICE Inversiones said in a note to clients.

But the market is increasingly expecting rate cuts in coming months as domestic inflation eases and Chile braces its small, export-dependent economy for fallout from the euro zone's financial mess and a slowdown in global demand, especially from key trade partner and top metals consumer China.

The consumer price index posted its first monthly fall in nearly two years in June, sliding 0.3 percent as housing, water, electricity, fuel and transport costs retreated, the government said on Friday.

Economic activity and domestic demand growth, meanwhile, continue to gradually recede, but at a milder pace than initially feared.

Chile's economic growth slipped in May from April, but year-on-year growth was well above expectations, central bank data showed this month.

The median response in the central bank's latest poll of traders sees two 25-basis-point rate cuts within six months, while the median response in the poll of analysts sees rates on hold next month and in five months' time.

But nearly half of analysts surveyed are split on whether the monetary authority will cut rates once or twice in the coming five months.

Chile's central bank board, composed of five members, is scheduled to release its monthly monetary policy statement and interest rate decision at 6 p.m. (2200 GMT) following the close of local financial markets. (Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)