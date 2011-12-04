* Larrain says central bank should cut benchmark rate

* Next monetary policy meeting to be held Dec. 13

* Minister says government wants to perfect tax system

SANTIAGO, Dec 4 Chile's central bank should lower its benchmark rate at its next meeting as the euro zone debt crisis dents copper prices and local industry, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain was quoted as saying on Sunday.

The country's central bank board considered cutting the benchmark rate CLINTR=ECI by 25 basis points at its November policy meeting, when it held the rate at 5.25 percent for a fifth month running, the meeting's minutes showed last week. [ID:nL1E7MU0AT]

The next rate-setting will be held on Dec. 13.

"Certainly, in light of the current situation, the next (rate) movements should be downward, but that will be an autonomous decision for the central bank," Larrain told La Tercera newspaper.

He added that Europe's debt woes "are already hitting Chile," in terms of lower prices for its top export copper and slowing industry. Chile is the world's biggest source of copper.

The South American country's industrial output slumped in October as fallout from the euro zone debt crisis hit demand for exports and highlighted a cooling economy, raising bets for a rate cut in December. [ID:nN1E7AS096]

Larrain warned recently that the government's aim for 5 percent economic growth next year would be more difficult, given Europe's problems.

In Sunday's interview, he said the government was also working on perfecting the country's tax system, but declined to give details or say when the reform proposal would be ready.

"A reduction in overall tax collection isn't contemplated, but some taxes could rise and others be cut," he said. (Reporting by Moises Avila; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Paul Simao)